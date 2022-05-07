UMU graduands tipped on creativity

Graduands of Uganda Martyrs University have been tipped to always be creative in their days of employment and use skills acquired to "solve their own problems, not to be a problem to others and be a solution to the problems of the world."

This was said during the 10th Commencement Lecture held on Thursday at the Graduation Square of Uganda Martyrs University Main Campus in Nkozi, Mpigi District, ahead of today's 27th graduation ceremony at the university.

The theme of the lecture was; Agility, Flexibility, and Creativity towards Transformational Change.

The Keynote Speaker was Mr Joseph Kasule Ssengooba, a South African-based Leadership, Business, Career, and Life Coach, and he was the first Public Relations Officer and an alumnus of the university in 1990s.

Mr Joseph Kasule Ssengooba speaks via zoom during the lecture

Mr Kasule preached about agility, flexibility, and creativity towards transformational change.

"Take an example of cassava; are you able to change it to something else or you're just eating it. It's now your time to differentiate between academic qualifications and skills - are you able or ready to transform academic knowledge into reality? - be creative," he said.

He added: "Transformational education for employability is the way to go the world over, and mind you, entrepreneurship is sustained by creativity. I applaud the academic staff of UMU to embrace and deliver transformational education to our generation. To teach is to touch a life forever and note that time is a very valuable resource."

Prof. Patrick Edrin Kyamanywa, the Vice-Chancellor said transformation begins with self-awareness and urged Ugandans to always help each other and not be selfish in sharing acquired knowledge and skills.