Uneb directs schools to display registers of candidates as Third Term starts

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has directed schools to display registers of candidates who are slated to start their national examinations next month.

Ms Jenifer Kalule, the spokesperson of Uneb, told this publication yesterday that the display exercise will help the examination body to correct any errors early enough and also to give learners ample time to prepare for their papers.

“Schools are obliged to hang the register on a noticeboard where all parents and candidates can access. I want to urge the parents and candidates themselves, and everybody who is concerned, to confirm that the candidates have been registered.

After confirming that the child is registered, confirm the correctness of the biodata. Look at the spelling of the name of the candidate, look at the photograph that is attached to the candidate’s details, look at the order of the names and date of birth,” Ms Kalule said, adding that it was a legal requirement.

She asked schools and parents to also pay attention to the subjects candidates are preparing for the secondary school examinations because of the mechanics of the new curriculum grading. The Ministry of Education and Sports Spokesperson, Dr Dennis Mugimba, warned schools against overloading students with work ahead of their final examinations.

“Being third term and the end of the cycle for candidates, we wish them the best of preparations, and it is important that students are not stressed with too much work because overloading them will affect their readiness for the final examinations,” Dr Mugimba advised.

He also cautioned school administrators against blocking fees defaulters from sitting for the exams.

“If you go to a private school, you have an obligation to pay. However, in the event that a parent has failed to raise all the required fees, and the child has already registered, it is humane for the head teacher to have an arrangement with the parents that they allow a candidate to sit for examinations and then they can coordinate with Uneb to withhold the results. That is what it has always been as opposed to denying a child an opportunity to sit for examinations,” Dr Mugimba said.

Ms Kalule advised that students and schools should consider accessing the booklets printed by Uneb, including those of the new curriculum, and look at the type of examination questions and how they are set.

“I’m sure what the teachers have been taking them through is good enough. Right now, they need to concentrate, revise, and listen to teachers, read widely, and use critical thinking because, ideally, examinations are beginning next month. Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams are beginning on October 10,” she said.

About candidates

According to Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), there are 1,416,307 candidates across all examination sets compared to last year’s 1,319,139.

Of this, 817,998 are registered for Primary Leaving Examinations

(PLE), 431,856 for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) Examinations, and 166,464 candidates are expected to sit for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

Ms Jenifer Kalule, the Uneb spokesperson, said the exams body would release the timetable soon.



