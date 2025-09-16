Uneb releases timetables for 2025 national examinations

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has released the timetables for the 2025 national examinations, setting the stage for over 1.4 million candidates to sit for their final papers for this academic year.

The examinations that start next month will be for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

The Uneb Executive Director, Mr Daniel Odongo, said the UCE examination, which is usually the first set to be done, will officially begin with the briefing of candidates by head teachers on October 10, a mandatory session meant to prepare learners for the dos and don’ts during the exams.

UCE candidates will sit for their first paper on October 13, starting with Geography in the morning and Biology theory in the afternoon. These are expected to conduct their examinations for about a month, with the candidates slated to sit for their last paper on November 7, starting with Technology and Design (Design and Drawing) in the morning and Arabic: Reading Comprehension and Writing in the afternoon. PLE candidates, on the other hand, will be briefed on October 31, and candidates will then sit for their first papers, starting with Mathematics on Monday, November 3, 2025, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

On the second and final day, the candidates will sit for Integrated Science in the morning before concluding with English in the afternoon. UACE candidates will sit for the last set of the national examinations, starting with a briefing of candidates on November 7.

They will sit for their first paper on November 10, starting with Theory of Government and Constitutional Development, History of Africa, and Physics (paper 1) in the morning, with Literature in English (Prose & Poetry), Kiswahili, and Physics (paper 2) in the afternoon.