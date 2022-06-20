Uneb to follow abridged curriculum in 2022 exams

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has reiterated that this year’s candidates will be examined based on the abridged curriculum released by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

In a statement released on June 17, Uneb noted that they will be implementing a directive by the Ministry of Education and Sports issued before schools reopened for first term this year.

“The board would like to assure head teachers and learners that Uneb will not depart from the guidelines provided by the ministry regarding the abridged curriculum. This is, therefore, to re-affirm that this year’s assessment will be in accordance with the abridged curriculum arrangements as approved by the Ministry of Education and Sports,” the statement read in part.

Early this year, the Uneb executive secretary, Mr Daniel Odongo, told this newspaper that they would follow the NCDC directive on the abridged curriculum.

“If the NCDC says this is the curriculum being taught in schools, we also set the national exams based on that. As a result, we helped the NCDC and uploaded the abridged curriculum on the portal of all schools with the Uneb centre. So all schools should be able to access these not to be left out,” Mr Odongo said on February 7.

In a separate interview, the State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, also said they are following the abridged curriculum and reaffirmed that the 2022 exams would be set based on it.

He also reiterated that it has been uploaded on both Uneb and National Council for Higher Education (NCDC) websites where schools should access them.

Looking back

Earlier this year, the Education ministry approved the one-year abridged curriculum that was to be used to teach learners when schools reopened on January 10.

According to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), the curriculum was meant to condense material worth the two years that learners were at home due to the pandemic.

Despite this, some schools, especially those upcountry, said they were unable to download the abridged curriculum since the majority do not have computers and smartphones while others do not have Internet.