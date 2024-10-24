University students fear joblessness over AI rise

University students have expressed concerns about the global rise of artificial intelligence (AI), fearing it could worsen the already high unemployment rates in Africa.

They argue that with unemployment already rampant, the spread of AI may push more graduates into joblessness.

During a lecture on Artificial Intelligence at the International University of East Africa (IUEA), Abiola Amisi, a Computer Science student, called on governments to regulate AI to protect human labour from displacement.

"We are already struggling to find jobs, and now with AI taking over, it might become impossible," Amisi remarked.

Ajok Makua, a Civil Engineering student, shared similar worries, noting that machines such as vacuum cleaners have already replaced human workers in some areas.

She expressed fear that after completing her studies, she may have to compete with machines for jobs. Her concerns reflect broader anxiety among youth about their future in an increasingly automated world.

However, technology experts argue that resisting AI to safeguard jobs could hinder Africa's development.

Dr Eric Daimler, a US Presidential Fellow in Machine Intelligence and Robotics, warned that avoiding AI could leave African nations lagging behind in global innovation.

"We live in a global world, and we are all competing globally. Whether we like it or not, we have to embrace these new technologies. Governments have a role in protecting individuals, but the more they protect jobs, the worse it will be. Automation is advancing rapidly,” Dr Daimler said.

Prof Emeka Akaezuwa, the vice chancellor of IUEA, added that AI also creates new jobs, emphasising that machines cannot function independently without human programming.

While acknowledging that some jobs will be replaced, he stressed that AI and human labour can coexist if properly regulated.