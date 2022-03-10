Prime

UPE, USE schools on the spot over charging Uneb exam fees

 An invigilator checks UCE candidates of Mityana College, Kikumbi, before the Physics practical paper on October 15, 2018. PHOTO/JESSICA NABUKENYA  

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

Uneb warns that schools engaged in the practice risk losing their examination centre numbers.

Although the government is footing the costs of registering candidates for the national examinations in public schools under Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE), some administrators are in the spotlight for demanding extra money for the same exercise, a Daily Monitor survey has established.
Private schools are also charging exorbitantly for registration fees compared to Uneb’s official charges.
 Parents who spoke to Daily Monitor from various districts across the country revealed that some public primary schools are charging between Shs45,000 and Shs50,000 for national exams, which is illegal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.