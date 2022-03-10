UPE, USE schools on the spot over charging Uneb exam fees

Although the government is footing the costs of registering candidates for the national examinations in public schools under Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE), some administrators are in the spotlight for demanding extra money for the same exercise, a Daily Monitor survey has established.

Private schools are also charging exorbitantly for registration fees compared to Uneb’s official charges.

Parents who spoke to Daily Monitor from various districts across the country revealed that some public primary schools are charging between Shs45,000 and Shs50,000 for national exams, which is illegal.

We have since established that candidates who are set to sit for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), are being charged Shs160,000 in some public schools while those planning to sit for Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), are paying Shs180,000.

Government sponsors the biggest number of candidates each year under its universal education programmes both at primary, secondary and post primary levels.

Examination registration, which is done online, kicked off on February 2 and closes on May 31.

Mr Mansoor Bukenya, a parent in Masaka City, wonders why some administrators in public schools are charging examination registration fees yet the government foots the same, which money is directly sent to Uneb.

“Some schools under UPE and USE have made it mandatory for candidates to pay money before registering for final exams and no government official or local leader; has intervened to question why such illegal fees are being charged,” he says.

Mr Solomon Kyeyune, a parent with two candidates in different schools in Wakiso District, says almost 70 percent of government schools in the area charge Uneb registration fees, and that when one questions why the money is being collected, the head teachers give excuses, saying it is for other purposes.

He says he has been asked to pay Shs100,000 as Uneb exam fees for his two children in Primary Seven.

“What hurts me is that we talk about these things and they end there, no one in government makes a follow-up,” he says

Ms Patience Nakayi, one of the aggrieved parents at Kindu Primary School in Kyanamukaaka Sub-county, Masaka District, says in addition to Uneb exam fees, some schools under government’s free education scheme, also charge other fees for candidates’ pass passport photos and identity cards.

Parents cry out

On the other hand, parents with candidates in private schools are also up in arms, accusing administrators of charging extra exam fees, different from what was recently set by Uneb.

Last month, Uneb released official exam registration fees to be paid for candidates’ final exams.

The rates indicate that pupils who will sit PLE are paying Shs34,000, Senior Four candidates part with Shs164,000 while Senior Six candidates pay Shs186,000.

But Daily Monitor has established that many private schools are charging between Shs50,000 and Shs100,000 from Primary Seven candidates, between Shs200,000 and Shs220,000 for Senior Four and between Shs230,000 to Shs290,000 for Senior Six candidates, which parents say is too high.

What schools say

Mr Mustafa Nanfumba , the director of Mpigi Mixed SS in Mpigi District, says Uneb ignores the fact that the exam registration process involves a number of activities where they incur costs beyond what is prescribed by the examining body .

“Prior to examinations, Uneb usually asks for a number of things such as specimens we use during the examination period, these are not catered for under the fees set by Uneb yet they are very important.” he says.

At Mpigi Parents Primary School ,the administration charges Shs100,000, part of which will be spent on making photo albums for candidates, designing identity cards, feeding invigilators, examination scouts, transporting the exams from police to the exam centres, according to Mr Umar Sekakoozi, the director of studies.

At Gombe SS in Butambala District where both Senior Four and Senior Six candidates are charged Shs260,000 each, Mr Abdullah Kiwuli ,the director of studies, says: “I can tell you that there are a number of activities done in the name of exam registration some of which are not even budgeted for, but we end up spending on them.”

The Iganga District education officer, Mr Baker Kasadhakawo, also defends schools on charging extra fees, arguing that there is some money needed to cater for the purchase of items such s photo albums used in the examination room.

Surprisingly, some schools came up with a figure for exam registration fees even before Uneb set the standard rates. For example, in a January 3 circular to parents, St Mary’s College, Kisubi, indicated that Senior Four and Senior Six candidates were to pay Shs168,000 and Shs240,000, respectively .

Early last month, Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo warned that schools that will be found charging more than the standard rates, risk losing their examination centre numbers or face other penalties from the Education ministry.

According to Section 33 of Uneb Act, 2021, any head teacher found guilty of this offence is liable on conviction to serve up to 10 years in jail or pay a fine of Shs40m or both.

Uneb warns

Ms Jenifer Kalule Musumba, the Uneb spokesperson, says they have already received numerous complaints from parents about the extra exam fees. She reveals that the examining body is liaising with police to arrest all the culprits.

“What some schools are doing is an offence and punishable under the current law. We are already working with the police CID department to arrest all perpetrators around the country,” She says.

She adds that if some head teachers want to charge exam fees from parents, it should be an internal arrangement agreed upon between the two parties and shouldn’t be called ‘Uneb fees’.

Mr Onesmus Rukundo, the head teacher of Kihanga Secondary School in Rukiga District, and the head teacher of Seseme Girl’s School in Kisoro District, Ms Peace Ruzaza, say exam registration of Senior Four and Senior Six candidates is free to candidates under the universal secondary education scheme.

“Candidates repeating these candidate classes are the ones that pay Shs164,000 and Shs186,000 for Senior Four and Senior Six, respectively. Other candidates are not charged any money because government pays for them,” Ms Ruzaza says.

Kabale District Education Officer Moses Bwengye says charging reasonable extra fees for Uneb registration is allowed because school administrators cannot afford to inject in their own money to meet extra costs such as passport photographs of the candidates, providing them with identity cards, and transport costs for the rural based school administrators to town centres where they can access internet given the fact that Uneb exam registration is online.

Ms Sarah Manda, a resident of Kigalama Village, Namutumba District, says many parents are not aware of the law.

“We are being cheated by teachers because they take advantage of parents not knowing the law and they over charge us.”

In Tororo, Mr Michael Ekoojot, a parent of two students in candidate classes, says most schools in the area charge between Shs10,000 to Shs20,000 on top of Uneb standard rates.

“By the time Uneb issued official fees, schools had already issued circulars and some parents had already started paying,” he says.

At King Solomon College- Kyatega in Kyegegwa District, Senior Four candidates are paying Shs214,000 while Senior Six candidates are paying Shs236,000 and the fees cover mock exams, according to Mr Richard Sempiira, a teacher at the school.

Mr John Onyango, the director of Good Foundation Junior School in Kwania District, reveals that his school is charging Shs54,000 per candidate of which Shs20,000 is paid at the district for the photo album and Form X.



Uneb registration and exaM DATES

The e-registration exam system, which most school currently use, is programmed with names of schools, subject combinations, and other embedded help systems. It is user-friendly and many schools across the country have since embraced it .

According to the exams timetable issued by Uneb, candidates will start their UCE exams between October 14 and November 18; Primary Seven pupils will sit their PLE on November 7 and November 9, while Senior Six candidates will start on November 18 and end on December 9.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Philip Wafula, Abubaker Kirunda, Tausi Nakato, Brian A Kesiime, Robert Muhereza, Wilson Kutamba, Leonard Mbishinzimana, Ronald Ssebi, Joseph Omollo Olivier Mukaaya, Alex Ashaba, Irene Kirabo & Santo Ojok.







READ MORE







