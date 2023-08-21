US ambassador advises Nabisunsa Girls on leadership

Once Mark Twain said, “Keep away from people who belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.”

When Natalie E Brown, the US ambassador to Uganda was a student at university, she failed Economics in her first semester.

“I was convinced I am a failure. Fortunately, my mentors and supportive parents told me that not getting it the first time does not mean you cannot master it. So, I did it again although it was a challenge for me,” Ms Brown says.

Picking yourself up after setbacks

She landed a senior role that required a good understanding of global economic issues. Although economics was not her specialty, she took appointment as the head of the economic section in Amman, Jordan and most of her work mates, had PhDs in Economics.

“What they knew was very intimidating, but it was a fantastic job. I learnt so much and realised the economics learnt at school is not exactly what is out there in the world. And not having economics as a specialty helped me ask different questions that were important to tackle,” she says.

She reveals that the phase has remained one of the highlights of her career.

“I got to work with different issues regarding the environment, water, agriculture, most of which I deal with even in my current position in Uganda,” she says.

The ambassador reveals that picking oneself up after a setback is really important and can take one places they never imagined.

Had she kept the thought of her being a failure and not believed in what she could do, who knows where she would have ended?

On August 9, the ambassador visited Nabisunsa Girls’ School to inspire them through her career experience so that, the leader in them and how not giving up on one’s dream is important.

She urged the students to be outstanding, fill up their space and they can be anything in this world as long as they are focused.

“Be bold, curious, follow your instinct, ask questions and work with integrity. Believe in yourself; those who do, have a very bright future. You are the leaders of tomorrow and through education and hard work, you will create a better world for all,” she says.

What holds girls back?

Hajjat Zulaika Nabukeera Kabuye, head teacher of Nabisunsa Girls’ School, says most girls lack self-awareness, self-esteem and others are underprivileged.

“Such keep the girls thinking they are not as good as the rest of the world, and therefore keep them cocooned in their small world, where they are susceptible to everything that crosses their path, good or bad,” she says. Ms Nabukeera calls upon the government to intervene more in building the life aspects to create a base for girl’s education and confidence.

“Government offers free education at different levels, it ought to also provide guidance and counselling for parents to show them that all children are equal and that both girls and boys are able to get the same opportunities,” the head teacher says.

Opportunities abroad

During the visit at the school, most girls’ questions were focused on one thing: how to access scholarships in the US. The students seemed to prefer studying abroad, rather than in their home country. However, the head teacher has a different opinion.

“It is good to explore opportunities wherever they are. We talk about a versatile girl child who can compete globally in our vision. The girls seeking opportunities abroad are living within the vision to explore other opportunities locally and internationally,” she says.

Embracing the new competence-based curriculum alongside the traditional approach, she says, will be able to help them fit in any global higher institute of learning, even after their A-Level.

Brown advised girls that with a little bit of research, there are many opportunities for scholarships and learning opportunities in the US. She urges learners to scan the US embassy website for such genuine opportunities.

Ms Nabukeera believes Ms Brown’s vast experience in diplomacy and public service makes her an exceptional role model for aspiring student leaders. She believes the visit ignited a spirit of leadership and global awareness among students, empowering them to become change-makers in their respective fields.

Students talked to among other women, the wife of Prince Kassim Nakibinge.