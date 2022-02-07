Visually impaired Elaju beat the odds to join university

Elaju speaks at St Julian Secondary School where he underwent a one-week induction process before joining Equity Bank for a paid internship programme. PHOTO | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Daniel Elaju is ecstatic about accomplishing a major milestone of becoming the best performing PWD student in Uganda and topping the charts in Iganga District in 2021.

Daniel Elaju was born in Serere and raised in Soroti by a single mother. The 19-year-old student rose above challenges that come along with being partially blind and deaf  to become the best performing PWD student in Uganda and topping the charts in Iganga District in 2021.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.