We won’t teach repeaters, say private schools

Private school owners have defied the government’s directive regarding the preparation for transitional exams for students who failed their 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

The Education and Sports minister, while releasing the 2023 UCE exams, had said the 14,879 candidates who had failed the exams would be given special one-off transitional exams.

Ms Janet Museveni said this was being done because Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) would; starting this year, assess O-Level learners using the new Lower Secondary Curriculum.

Implementation started in 2018 and this year’s Senior Four lot would be the first batch to be examined on it.

Dr Dennis Mugimba, the Education and Sports ministry spokesperson, told Monitor yesterday that all students repeating under the old curriculum would be taught on special arrangements.

“They will receive limited one-on-one help in schools where they were studying from or they want to repeat from, using the old curriculum. They were about 14,000, and when you distribute them across schools, each school would have very few,” he said.

Dr Mugimba said: “Some schools may decide that the lessons are not necessary and just give them tests to revise and the students may decide to concentrate on the subjects they failed. So, they will need science labs, or libraries, which are not at home.”

But the private schools’ proprietors under their umbrella body, the National Private Education Institutions Association (NPEIA), said they would not implement the directive.

Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the association chairperson, said the government is being unrealistic and the plans would not work.

“There is no way this arrangement will work because the people we are talking about failed. They need more time and attention, so saying you will have a special one-on-one arrangement between them and teachers will not work,” he said.

Mr Kirabira highlighted the challenge faced by private schools in providing lessons for S4 repeaters, citing the significant cost involved in teaching and assessing them.

Members of NPEIA said they would hold a press conference in Kampala today on the status of education in the country.