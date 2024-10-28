What a wholesome education should be

In his latest book, Contrasting Ironies, Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa reflects on his time as a substitute teacher in England, using his experiences to highlight the detrimental effects of a flawed education system on the community. He notes that many public schools have no record of any academic success stories in decades, with only two footballers and an actress emerging as notable exceptions. One student even gained notoriety as a suicide bomber who took many lives in 2011.

This part of the book is humorous, echoing the Baganda saying, Ekibi kigwana wala, which suggests that bad news can be funny when it does not directly affect you. As Chinua Achebe once remarked, "The dance of the madman is funny if he is not your relative", the humour fades when we realise that the same failed policies impacting these students in England are now being adopted in Uganda.

The second part of the book shares testimonies from Kibubura Girls’ School, a lesser-known institution in western Uganda. Established in 1980 by the Obote II government, the school aimed to increase enrollment in secondary school education following the challenges of the 1970s when no new schools were built. The policymakers foresaw that a return to peace would lead to population growth and recognised that quality education could be achieved by establishing more secondary schools to complement existing ones such as Maryhill High School and Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School for girls, and Ntare School and Mbarara High School for boys, which were among the best at the time.

The book urges us to question why a school with such humble beginnings; where the girls recount fetching their own water from a local well and using makeshift bathrooms, succeeds, while others with similar origins fail. Conversely, why do well-resourced schools collapse, while those with fewer advantages become academic legends?

In a somewhat indirect manner, Mwesigwa outlines five key areas that contribute to a school's failure and the subsequent challenges faced by its students. In his analysis of the educational landscape, he identifies several critical factors contributing to the failures of schools and their students. He argues that the foundation of a successful educational environment is rooted in discipline.

A school’s ability to establish structure, enforce guidelines, and set boundaries for students is essential. Without these elements, no amount of financial investment or resources can redeem the educational experience.

Discipline

Mwesigwa illustrates this point with a personal anecdote, recalling how he had to provide basic scholastic materials such as pens and pencils for his students. These are fundamental requirements in any classroom worldwide. If a school cannot ensure that its students have access to basic supplies, it raises concerns about its capability to address more significant needs, such as uniforms or proper footwear. This lack of discipline and structure can lead to an environment where students feel unaccountable, ultimately hindering their academic progress.

Teacher remuneration

Another significant issue Mwesigwa highlights is the matter of teacher remuneration and authority within the school system. When teachers are inadequately compensated, the profession tends to attract individuals who view teaching as a last resort, often resulting in a lack of commitment to student success.

These teachers may be more focused on securing their paychecks than on fostering a productive learning environment. Moreover, if teachers lack the authority to discipline students, the educational framework becomes destabilised. Mwesigwa notes that some teachers find themselves at the mercy of their students, unable to reprimand or impose consequences due to a system that prioritises student rights over teacher authority. This imbalance can lead to a chaotic classroom environment where learning is severely compromised.

Competition

The author also discusses the detrimental effects of eliminating competition within schools, particularly in cases where policies ensure that no student can fail. In some UK schools, this approach has been adopted, but it has led to a lack of motivation among students.

Psychologists have long studied the positive effects of competition on performance, and it is evident that a system where students do not fear failure lacks the necessary incentives for them to work hard. Without the drive to excel and the understanding that their efforts will be rewarded, students may become disengaged and apathetic toward their studies.

Absence of role models

Another significant concern Mwesigwa addresses is the lack of academic role models within the community. He observes that many students do not aspire to pursue professional courses or higher education; instead, they often regard those who express such ambitions as odd. This societal pressure discourages academic aspirations and can lead to bullying.

Consequently, many students aim for careers in sports or acting fields that are notoriously short-lived. Mwesigwa warns that these aspirations can lead to a cycle of hardship, as many athletes and entertainers face unemployment and a lack of transferable skills by their thirties. This absence of viable career paths can leave students feeling trapped and without direction.

The importance of hard work

At the core of author’s argument is the assertion that hard work is essential for achieving any meaningful success. He emphasises that while efforts to rectify issues such as child abuse through harsh punishments and overly lenient policies may be well-intentioned, they can inadvertently create larger problems.

The drive for inclusiveness and tolerance in schools can lead to a culture of laziness and apathy, particularly in institutions serving poor and marginalised communities. This unintended consequence can perpetuate the cycle of failure and hinder the development of a motivated and engaged student body.

In a striking postscript, Mwesigwa reveals that the schools in which he taught were deregulated, meaning that the qualifications of their students were only recognised within their local communities. This limitation not only restricts their opportunities, but also exacerbates their already dire circumstances. The situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address the systemic issues plaguing education.

Without a concerted effort to create a more structured, competitive, and supportive educational environment, many students will continue to face significant barriers to success.