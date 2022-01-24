Prime

What Covid-19 teaches Africa about investing in education

Investing in education is vital especially at critical times.  PHOTO/UNICEF.

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The journey towards an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa should start by recognising that we know our challenges and we have the solution.

If there is a universal lesson from the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic in Africa, it is that we can no longer ignore the unprecedented learning crisis facing the continent, which is clouding Africa’s vision to bequeath a foundation for prosperous future generations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.