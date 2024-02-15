What learners who intend to resit 2023 UCE need to know

Uganda’s national examination body has confirmed that 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination was the last to be administered under the old curriculum.

This therefore, means that from 2024 October/November examination, the UCE will be administered in accordance with the New Lower Secondary Curriculum which is competence based, according to the minister.



In the past, candidates who would not have made it in an examination such as this one would repeat the examination in the following examination season.

“This will not be possible this time; as the examination format and other conditions will be drastically different,” Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB)’s chairperson, Professor Celestino Obua said during the release of 2023 UCE results.

In order to address the challenges this transition poses, the board will administer a one-off transitional examination which will be administered later in the year; the exact date of which will be communicated.

Those who will be eligible to resit the examination include candidates who sat the UCE examination in 2023 but would wish to repeat the examination, those registered but did not sit the examination or dropped out due to illness or such other conditions, those who missed the registration for the 2023 examination for various reasons and adult learners studying on their own or at any learning facilities.

“Registration for this examination will not be open for those who took the PLE after 2019 as this cohort should be currently in school under the new competency-based curriculum,” Prof Obua added.

The Board will communicate how and where the registration and the examination will be conducted.

“All districts will be catered for to ease the registration process. Details will be published later,” he said.

According to him, the board has completed work on the sample papers for the examination under the new curriculum, and arrangements are being made to upload the papers on the school portals.