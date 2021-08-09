Why many private schools won’t reopen after lockdown

By Monitor Team More by this Author

As a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdown that led to the closure of schools, some private institutions of learning may not reopen due to a number of constraints, including lack of funds for their operationalisation.

Many private schools are currently choking on debts and risk being auctioned by banks over accumulated loans while others face eviction from rented premises.

Similarly, some parents risk being duped by such schools as they search placements for their children, Daily Monitor has established.

In Masaka, records from the district education department show that in the past one year, two schools have been sold off and changed management, while one has completely closed after the proprietors failed to run it.

Masaka District Inspector of Schools Gerald Nsambu said in their inspection report before the second lockdown, they recommended that schools that had failed to observe SOPs should not reopen.

“About 7 to 10 schools scored below 60 per cent in the assessment we conducted, and we cautioned the proprietors not to reopen until they fulfil the necessary requirements,” he said.

Despite this dilemma, many parents are flocking these schools to secure placements for their children who passed the recently released national examination results.

The government is yet to set dates for the national selection exercise for both Senior One and Senior Five by school heads, usually conducted in Kampala, and pronounce itself on reopening of schools closed in June amid surging Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Kabale District Education Officer Moses Bwengye said some schools will not reopen since proprietors have already ventured into other businesses.

Kabale District has 30 and 10 private primary and secondary schools, respectively.

High utility bills

The director for Kabale BrainStorm High School, Mr Erasmus Habasa, and the director at Kabale Excel High School, Mr Apollo Barigye, both said they are incurring costs on utilities such as electricity and security in addition to other individual financial challenges.

“A lot of things are being destroyed without being used and by the time the schools are re-opened, heavy expenses shall be incurred on painting classes and slashing the compound. Paying utility bills and security guards is a must whether the school is operating or not,” Mr Barigye said.

Mr Francis Tusiime, the director of St Francis Vocational Institute in Kyenjojo District, said many private vocational, technical and tertiary institutions were all operating on loans before the lockdown.

“We rescheduled loans in the first lockdown. We have again rescheduled loans in the second lockdown, but now we request the government to buy off the loans because the institution owners are risking that banks can sell them off any time,” he said.

In Kamuli District, private schools are struggling to cope with not only the lockdown but also loans and may not reopen even after the government declares so.

Mr Ibrahim Kanakulya, the district inspector of schools, said the 150 private primary schools and 51 private secondary schools are doing badly, especially those that secured loans in anticipation of paying back using students’ fees.

“Many schools have failed to service bank loans and may not operate even when the government reopens schools,” he said.

On the online registration, he said though it is illegal since the government has not yet declared selection exercise, in a competitive economy, the parents and students can’t wait to join and are registering, even in government-aided schools.

However, the chairperson of Kamuli District private schools, Mr George Byantuyo, said the exercise is ‘illegal’ and ‘unfair.’

“Those schools are out to grab available students, but the challenge is that not every student will be able to be admitted, making it an unfair business,” Mr Byantuyo added.

Mr Robert Bwamiki, the coordinator of private schools in Kamuli District, shared their plight, saying some of the private schools may only open for one term allegedly to attract students to pay some fees, but many not manage the business due to un serviced bank loans .In Busia District, Musanya Memorial Secondary School located in Western Division in Busia Town never reopened during the partial opening of schools, even after the first lockdown was lifted.

“The school failed to reopen because no student turned up when the schools were reopened [after the first lockdown],” Mr Taps Aloro, the area Uneb supervisor, said, adding that the proprietors of the school are pondering to change the business model to start a medical facility in the premises.

In Masaba Sub-county, Great Way Nursery and Primary School, is equally affected, Mr Patrick Wejuli, the proprietor, said. “We operate in rented premises, my landlord is on my neck demanding for his money which I can’t raise now because even my teachers haven’t received their salary for the past three months,” he explained.

In Bugiri District, Mr Richard Ibanda, the chairperson of private schools, said many school proprietors have gone into hiding due to bank loans.

“About 20 schools are likely to be taken over by the banks due to increasing loans,” he said.

Bugiri District Education Officer David Tenywa Kazungu said the affected schools and names of teachers were submitted to the Ministry of Education and Sports for intervention.

Ms Christine Ntembe, the proprietor of Bright Future Nurturing Primary School in Ntoroko District, said by the time the government declared the first lockdown, she was also running a small bar, which was also affected, forcing her to resort to petty jobs around Kanara Landing Site.

“All my other two businesses were affected by Covid-19, the bar and the school, I have now resorted to the business of buying and selling of fish at the landing site on Lake Albert,” she said.

The head teacher of St Thomas Aquinas College Secondary School in Kamwenge District, Mr Victor Arinaitwe, said despite accumulating loans her creditor has accepted to wait until the schools reopen. “They [loan officers] are not harassing me and when schools reopen, I will look for their money and pay the loan,” he said.

Mr John Paul Ochieng, the director of Allied Teachers SS Nyenga and St Augustine College both in Buikwe District, said the government should always inform them early before a lockdown is announced.

Teachers quit

“We in private school management survive on loans ,when the government closes schools abruptly we make huge losses, since last year we have lost a lot of money and some teachers have left for other businesses ,” Mr Ochieng said .

Yumbe District Education Officer Rasul Luriga said they are yet to engage Ministry of Education officials to see how schools can register new entrants amid the Covid-19 pandemic .

“Our schools can’t manage online registration of new learners because of being remote. We want to get a proper circular from the ministry before deciding what to do,” he said.

Mr Joy Kabagambe, the director of Joy Christian School in Kyenjojo District, said they have a loan, which is not huge, and is confident that it will be cleared in one year once schools reopen .

Kabarole District Education Officer Patrick Rwakaikara said its true many private schools have accumulated loans and some directors are privately working with banks on how they can clear their outstanding loans.

In Rakai, Mr John Baptist Kimbowa, the district education officer (DEO), said many schools are financially struggling.

“I can’t tell how many [schools] will not reopen since they are not operational, but it is evident that many, especially those operating in rented premises, will not reopen,” he said.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Robert Muhereza, Brian Adams Kesiime, Fred Muzaale, Leonard Mbishinzimana, Alex Ashaba, Ismail Bategeka ,Denis Edema ,Robert Elema, Philip Wafula, Tausi Nakato, David Awori & Sam Caleb Opio Asuman Musobya, Patrick Ebongo & Felix Aneibyoona