Why students from fishing areas struggle in sciences

Hadijja Namuwaya, an A-Level student from the Koome Islands studying PEM at Kojja Secondary School in Katosi Town Council, Mukono District, says they rarely access the laboratory for practical sessions due to a lack of equipment. Over the years, the Ministry of Education and Sports has supported several school laboratories with apparatus, but those in fishing communities still struggle to conduct effective science lessons. As a result, Namuwaya is among the many students who find it difficult to balance theory and practical aspects of science subjects.

Due to inadequate laboratory resources, most students hardly get a chance to handle the apparatus themselves. Instead, they are left to watch as teachers and lab assistants demonstrate experiments. “Most of us struggle and push each other to touch them, but fail; we look on as a few demonstrate. [This] lack of practical teaching is behind our poor performance in science subjects compared to Arts,” Namuwaya explains.

Samuel Okwar, a senior Chemistry teacher, says 300 Senior Four students are struggling with the shortage of equipment. “Learners are put in groups of eight to 10 to carry out practicals with the limited apparatus available,” he said. Moses Lule, another science student at Kojja SS, is uncertain about his academic future due to the limited resources.

“We attend lab sessions in shifts,” he says.

“I do Chemistry, and we have a lot of work that needs practice, but the apparatus and chemicals are not enough, which limits our options,” he adds. Patricia Namukasa, also from the Koome Islands and studying PCM at Kojja SS, says their practicals are mainly taught theoretically because of the shortages, leaving them at a disadvantage compared to urban schools.

“We would be able to challenge students in urban schools if our laboratories were well-equipped,” Namukasa says.

“Yes, I know I can make it, but if I don’t do practical work, how will I compete with other students?” She urges government support, saying that students in fishing communities also aspire to excel and become doctors and engineers, but a lack of tools is holding them back. The students’ plight recently attracted the attention of the Rotary Club of Mengo, which donated science laboratory items worth Shs3million to the school.

According to Rotary Club president, Mr Ronald Migadde Musoke, the initiative is aimed at improving the school’s performance in science subjects.

“We focus on education, disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, the environment, water and sanitation,” he said. Mr Musoke expressed concern that many students from fishing areas rely heavily on theory due to limited laboratory facilities, which contributes to their poor academic performance.

Fred Kafeero, the club’s president-elect, said they also plan to support more schools around Lake Victoria facing similar challenges as a way of boosting science education.

“We have students who are determined and interested in science subjects; the challenge is not having a functional science laboratory,” Kafeero explained.

“The teachers are good and have tried to improve performance by making the best use of the available resources,” he added. The headteacher of Kojja SS, Mr Isaac Kirenzi, welcomed the donation. “Our school, which started in 1962, has never had a science laboratory. This year we enrolled 1,599 students, with over 100 offering science subjects at A-level,” he said.

For many years, the school had not registered a strong performance in sciences until last year, when one A-Level student scored an aggregate of 18 out of the 89 students who offered sciences. Mr Kirenzi commended the Rotary Club of Mengo for donating laboratory equipment and chemicals, saying they would go a long way in improving science performance. When contacted, the Mukono District Education Officer, Mr Rashid Kikomeko, acknowledged the challenge. He said his office is limited in capacity to address all the needs, given there are 19 government-aided secondary schools in the district.

