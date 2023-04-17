Women entrepreneurs graduate from US Embassy partnership

For the fifth time, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme held their graduation with 85 women entrepreneurs from Kampala, Lira, and Arua, building businesses in agriculture, education, health, technology, and tourism. This was courtesy of the US Embassy and ShonaGroup for the women who made the grade.

The US Embassy department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) started AWE in partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan, to provide women entrepreneurs with the knowledge, networks, and access they require to establish and expand their businesses as a programme supporting the development of women entrepreneurs around the world.

While speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ellen Masi, the US Embassy Public Diplomacy counsellor, said there is need for constant support of the programme.

“The department of State continues to support the AWE programme because the US government considers the advancement of inclusive economic growth and opportunities for all Ugandans, particularly women entrepreneurs, a crucial priority,” Masi said.

She implored the graduates to remember that they have the power to create jobs, drive economic growth, and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

After impacting different regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean, AWE spread its wings to Africa with the primary objective of promoting women’s economic empowerment, one of the US Policies. The programme was also designed to support the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), which empowers women worldwide to fulfil their economic potential, creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.

Ellen Masi, the US Embassy Public Diplomacy counsellor gives her keynote speech at the AWE graduation.

Also, the programme is aimed at being a flexible education opportunity for dynamic women to learn how to develop and grow their businesses. It is centred around the online training programme on women’s entrepreneurship. Since inception in Uganda, the AWE programme has been a great success and has been instrumental in growing women’s entrepreneurship in Uganda while helping participants grow their businesses, and many have gone on to secure funding and create jobs.

How training happened

On the other hand, Shona collaborated with the US Embassy to implement the fifth cohort of the programme that launched in November 2022. Throughout the programme, the selected entrepreneurs from Kampala, Lira, and Arua districts learned from a combination of the online DreamBuilder programme and expert facilitators who led in-person sessions. The training was done using interactive and creative methods of learning, and the impact of the programme on the participant’s skill level was continually assessed. This is the second time Shona is implementing the AWE programme in partnership with the US Embassy.

Support

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Joachim Ewechu, Shona Group co-founder and CEO, highlighted how economically empowering women can benefit Uganda as a country.

“The AWE programme is a highly impactful initiative that supports promising women entrepreneurs in Uganda to grow for long-term success. We believe that investing in women entrepreneurs is critical for economic growth and development in Uganda and on the continent. We are proud and committed to supporting women entrepreneurs in Uganda and other countries, and we look forward to implementing more successful programmes in the future in partnership with the US Embassy in Uganda,” he said.

On top of acquiring new knowledge and skills from the programme, the graduates also learned from their peers who were exposed to US models for business development and will qualify to apply for funding from the United States African Development Foundation (USADF). They will be able to access investments between Shs3.5m and Shs35m from Shona Capital, a debt fund.

Additionally, the graduates officially become alumni of US government exchange programmes joining other AWE Alumni and fellows from various programmes at the US Embassy. Since 2013, Shona has worked with more than 500 SMEs and 2,000 entrepreneurs in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda across multiple sectors, including agriculture, financial services, health care, education, manufacturing, water and sanitation, and energy. These businesses have grown to create more than 1,700 jobs and collectively raise over $33m in investment.

Joachim Ewechu, Shona Group co-founder and CEO, partner that made the training happen. speaks during the AWE graduation.

Facilitators

Some of the experts who facilitated this programme included Charity Kamusiime, an experienced marketing Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications, advertising, and financial services industry.

Augustine Mwanje , a certified entrepreneur trainer and consultant with the Regent University (USA) international networks of Business Development Centres. Over 500 entrepreneurs in 35 industries from start-ups to well-established businesses have relied on his expertise as a consultant and coach to help them grow and prosper.

Hadijah Nakkanja, founder of Community Women’s Enterprise Network Uganda (CWEN), a business resource space for women entrepreneurs in the agro-processing sector.

Their goal is to support high-potential women entrepreneurs to gain shelf space in leading local and regional stores by strengthening the capacity of women food entrepreneurs through a co-shared processing and production facility, packaging, branding, marketing, merchandising, and promotion.



Graduates include

• Brendah Nantongo — Is building a telehealth platform, Kaaro Health, a last-mile digital health infrastructure to bring equitable access to quality healthcare for Africa’s rural villages.

• Annabella Nakato — Proprietor of Afrilux Holdings, through their beauty brand Afrilux Beauty, provides non-toxic cosmetics for in-salon and at-home hair care and solution-focused skin and body care.

• Cindy Okullo — Operates Enable Motherhood Uganda, which provides vocational skilling for women and youth specifically in tailoring, craft and welding, making washable pads.

• Gloria Amviko — Started Glowi Pure Honey, processing and packaging honey and other hive products such as beeswax and propolis tincture. Glowi works with over 100 farmers within the West Nile region.