Youth meet to tackle funding gaps, leadership barriers

More than 120 youth leaders, civil society actors, and development partners from across Africa convened in Kampala for a two-day African Youth Engagement Workshop aimed at advancing youth leadership and securing better financing for youth-led efforts in education, health, and justice.

The workshop, held in Kampala, was spearheaded by Plan International Uganda and FAWE Uganda, with support from regional advocacy partners under the theme “Beyond the Funding Gap – Advancing Youth Leadership for SRHR, Education, and Justice in Africa.”

The forum served as a platform for youth delegates from countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda to engage in dialogue, skills-building, and peer learning. It focused on building the capacities of young leaders to influence policy, mobilise resources, and drive transformative change in their communities, especially in the areas of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), access to quality education, and justice.

Participants noted that despite the growing visibility of youth voices in development spaces, most youth-led initiatives remain underfunded or dependent on short-term donor support. They also decried the tokenistic involvement of young people in high-level policy consultations, where their input is often not reflected in final decisions.

“Young people are often invited to events but not empowered to influence the outcomes. Without sustainable funding and decision-making power, youth leadership cannot thrive,” said one participant from Rwanda during a panel on youth inclusion.

Collin Ogara, representing FAWE Uganda at the event, added, “At FAWE Uganda, we believe that real transformation happens when young people are not just heard but are trusted to shape the policies and solutions our continent needs. This workshop affirms our commitment to breaking down barriers—whether financial, social, or structural—so that Africa’s youth can lead the way in reimagining education, championing rights, and driving sustainable change for generations to come.”

Sessions during the workshop covered topics such as proposal development, donor mapping, evidence-based advocacy, policy engagement, and coalition building. Case studies were shared from various countries, showcasing community-led solutions such as school retention programs for teenage mothers, menstrual health education, access to youth-friendly health services, and digital literacy training for girls in rural areas.

The event was officially opened by Mr. Mondo Kyateka, Commissioner for Youth and Children at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. In his keynote remarks, he called for a shift in mindset among policymakers and development actors to treat youth not as beneficiaries but as essential partners in Africa’s development journey.

He reaffirmed government commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives and highlighted Uganda’s progress in implementing youth-focused national frameworks aligned to Agenda 2063 and the African Youth Charter.

“Young people should not only be listened to; they should be trusted and empowered to lead. We must fund their ideas, institutionalize their participation, and ensure they are represented at every level of governance,” Mr. Kyateka said.

A key output of the workshop was the development of national youth action plans, which will guide participants in pushing for better policy implementation and financial commitments in their respective countries. These action plans emphasised the need for more domestic financing of youth programmes, integration of youth priorities into national development plans, and the strengthening of youth-led monitoring mechanisms.