Egypt sentences 22 jihadists to death

Ansar Beit al-Maqdis fighters in Sinai were led by Hisham al-Ashmawy (C) an ex-special forces officer.  PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The men were found guilty of committing 54 "terrorist operations" across Egypt, including the murder of a senior police officer as well as trying to kill former interior minister Mohamed Ibrahim.

An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death by hanging 22 Islamist militants for 54 attacks including the attempted assassination of a former interior minister, a judicial source told AFP.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.