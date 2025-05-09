Egypt Snubs China’s J-10C, Eyes FA-50 Fighter Jets: Reports

Egypt has been closely evaluating fighter jet options following the arrival of China's J-10C aircraft for the Eagles of Civilization 2025 drills. Reports indicate that Cairo now favours South Korea’s FA-50 instead.

Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdelrahman revealed ongoing negotiations to procure 100 FA-50 jets, with possible technology transfers under discussion. Talks between Egypt and Korean firms have reportedly advanced positively, and officials express optimism that technical deliberations will yield a favourable agreement in the near future.

Egypt is reportedly considering an initial order of 36 out of the 100 planned fighter jets, with the remaining aircraft to be assembled in Helwan. The agreement facilitating local production was signed in 2023 between Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Egypt’s Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI). A KAI representative emphasized the deal’s role in advancing Egypt’s aviation sector and regional collaborations.

If verified, these reports would signify a major advancement in defence collaboration between Egypt and South Korea. Prior to the FA-50 acquisition, Egypt ordered 216 Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzers, several K10 ammunition resupply vehicles, and 51 K11 fire direction control units. The total cost of the procurement was approximately $1.7 billion.

The Egyptian Air Force operates a fleet comprising American, Russian, and French fighter jets. In 2015, Egypt procured 24 Dassault Rafale aircraft from France and 46 MiG-29M/M2 fighters from Russia. While MiG deliveries commenced in 2017, the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted maintenance and spare part availability. Additionally, Egypt acquired approximately two dozen Su-35s from Russia, but this deal was later cancelled, reportedly due to U.S. pressure.

As a result, the Egyptian Air Force seeks a modern combat aircraft to bridge the capability gap. Furthermore, Egypt must upgrade its existing F-16 fleet or invest in advanced jets to strengthen operational readiness. However, strict U.S. regulations on spare parts and operational constraints have hindered these upgrades, reinforcing Egypt’s need for a new fighter jet.

Egypt’s decision to acquire the FA-50 fighter jet could deal a blow to China’s ambitions, as Beijing has actively promoted the J-10C Vigorous Dragon to Cairo for months. Speculation surrounding Egypt’s potential purchase of the J-10C intensified after its high-profile showcase at the Egypt International Air Show in September 2024.

Despite these expectations, Egypt’s pivot to the FA-50 suggests a preference for South Korea’s technology and defence partnership. Nonetheless, China remains keen on expanding its influence in the Middle Eastern arms market and may seek alternative avenues for cooperation with Egypt.

Since the arrival of J-10C fighter jets in Egypt for the first joint air drills, speculation has persisted that Beijing continues to court the Egyptian Air Force for a purchase. So far, China has only exported the aircraft to Pakistan and is actively seeking new buyers for its 4.5th-generation fighter. If Egypt opts for the FA-50, it would mark South Korea’s second victory over China in fighter jet sales, following Malaysia’s decision to favor the FA-50 over the China-Pakistan-developed JF-17 Thunder.

During its promotion of the FA-50 to Thailand last year, Kang Goo-young, CEO of KAI, asserted that the aircraft could rival the air capabilities of the U.S.-made F-16 at half the cost and with lower maintenance requirements. KAI has consistently leveraged this argument to attract potential buyers.

The FA-50 originates from the T-50, a supersonic trainer aircraft derived from the F-16, designed to prepare pilots for operating KF-16 and F-15K fighter jets. Poland previously selected the FA-50 over the American F-16, while Malaysia opted for it instead of China-Pakistan-developed JF-17 Block III.

A key factor in the FA-50’s growing appeal is its rapid delivery timeline. Poland, for instance, received its first two jets merely ten months after finalizing its agreement with KAI. Reports suggest Poland prioritized the FA-50 over the F-16 Viper due to the shorter waiting period. The FA-50 is engineered for air defence, strike missions, and pilot training.

According to KAI, it incorporates an extended radome, tactical datalink, improved avionics, increased fuel capacity, precision-guided weaponry, and self-defence systems. Additionally, it features Israeli EL/M-2032 pulse-Doppler radar. Designed as a lightweight fighter, its radar capabilities are comparable to those of the KF-16, a licensed variant of the American F-16.

South Korea is expanding its defence industry by developing a single-seat variant of the FA-50 fighter jet. The initiative, announced by the country’s industry ministry last year, involves a strategic investment in collaboration with KAI Ltd., the aircraft’s manufacturer. This adaptation is intended to enhance market competitiveness and operational efficiency.