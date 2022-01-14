Egyptian woman divorced, sacked after dance video goes viral

A video of an Egyptian mother-of-three dancing went viral online prompting her husband to divorce her and her employers to sack her.  Photo | Shutterstock

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The brief mobile phone video of Aya Youssef, a 30-year-old primary school teacher, shows her wearing a headscarf, trousers and a long-sleeved top as she dances alongside colleagues, smiling as she enjoys a river cruise on the Nile.

A video of an Egyptian mother-of-three dancing that went viral online prompting her husband to divorce her and her employers to sack her has reignited fierce debates over women's rights.

