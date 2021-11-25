Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Mogadishu

A general view of a destroyed building of Mocaasir primary and secondary school at a bomb explosion site in Mogadishu, Somalia, on November 25, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Witnesses said a large convoy carrying troops from AMISOM, the African Union force fighting the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab group, was passing through the area when the bomb went off.

Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab jihadists in the troubled country.

