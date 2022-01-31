Eleven DR Congo rebels killed in Virunga park

M23 rebels carry out patrols in Bunagana town, DR Congo on May 11, 2013. Photo/File

Regular Democratic Republic of Congo army forces have killed at least 11 rebels of M23 group after chasing them down in the Virunga national park famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, a local commander said Sunday.
The soldiers killed the rebels in an ambush on Friday, four days after local sources said an attack left around 30 troops dead.
Colonel Honore Rindugu, commander of a regiment based on DR Congo's border with Rwanda and Uganda, said the rebel death toll could be much higher.

