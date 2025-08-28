Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga slapped with 8-year jail sentence

Equatorial Guinea has jailed two senior officials this week, including Baltasar Ebang Engonga, in separate cases of embezzlement and abuse of office.

On Wednesday, the Bioko provincial tribunal handed an eight-year jail term to Engonga for embezzlement of public funds.

A former head of the National Agency for Financial Investigation and nephew to the country’s leader, 55-year-old Engonga had, however, become infamous for leaked sex tapes involving him and different women.

The videos went viral in November last year, some filmed in his office at the Ministry of Finance with other government officials' wives.

The videos were reportedly recovered after authorities raided his communication gadgets while investigating the embezzlement case.

Hilario Mitogo Miko Mikue, the country’s the Supreme Court of Justice Director-General of Press, confirmed Wednesday’s verdict. He added that Engonga was also fined $222,000.

The court ruled that Engonga was guilty of diverting money claimed as professional travel expenses for personal use. The tribunal found that amounts ranging between $8,900 and $221,500 were used for personal purposes under the cover of travel and mission expenses financed by the State.

President's son convicted

In a similar case earlier on Tuesday, the same court convicted Ruslan Obiang Nsue, one of the sons of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for illegally selling a plane belonging to the country’s national airline, Ceiba Intercontinental, when he served as director of the company.

Authorities opened an investigation in November 2022 after discovering the disappearance the ATR 72-500 aircraft, which had been undergoing routine maintenance in Spain since 2018.

It then established that 50-year-old Obiang Nsue sold the aircraft to a Spanish maintenance company and pocketed the money.



