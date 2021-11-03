People walk near a tank of alleged Ethiopian army that is abandoned on the road near Dengolat, southwest of Mekele in Tigray region, Ethiopia on June 20, 2021. PHOTOS/ AFP

|

News

Ethiopia capital could be overrun in 'months if not weeks'- rebels

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Odaa Tarbii, spokesman for OLA, which has also claimed recent advances in Amhara and in the Oromia region surrounding Addis Ababa, said his group intended to topple Abiy's government, calling his removal "a foregone conclusion"

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan fighters told AFP Wednesday, as they advance southwards.
The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days, along with its ally the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.