Local farmers walk next to a damaged tank that is abandoned along the road in Dansa, southwest of Mekele in Tigray region, Ethiopia on June 20, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

By  AFP

  • The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate promised a swift victory, but by late June the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray.

  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray a year ago to detain and disarm the TPLF, a move he said came in response to attacks on army camps.

Ethiopia's cabinet on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after Tigrayan rebels seized two crucial towns in an apparent push towards the capital, state-affiliated media reported.

