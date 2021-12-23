Ethiopia government claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Wounded captive Ethiopian soldiers arrive on a truck at the Mekele Rehabilitation Centre in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on July 2. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both sides have been claiming major territorial gains in recent months, with the rebels at one point saying there were only 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.