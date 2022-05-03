Ethiopia: Gunshots, teargas marred Idd prayers in Addis Ababa 

Idd ul Fitr prayers service in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, was disrupted after police fire gunshots and teargas in the midst of a huge crowd.

On Monday, tens and thousands of Muslim worshippers were gathered at Addis Ababa Stadium to perform Idd ul Fitr morning prayers service to mark the end of the Ramadhan fasting.

However, the religious event was overshadowed as police used tear gases to disperse the crowd for unclear reasons.

Mohammed Hussein, an eyewitness who spoke to this reporter said police unexpectedly started to fire gunshots and teargas forcing worshipers to flee the event.

"I was inside the stadium along with two of my friends. We heard multiple gunshots from outside of the stadium" Mohammed, resident of Addis Ababa said.

A second eyewitness, Ali Nessredin, said thousands of worshippers were attending the ceremony just outside the stadium in Meskel Square as the stadium was full.

"As prayers commenced, security forces started to fire teargas not far from were I was standing" Mr. Ali, 36- years-old shop owner told The East African.

"No one had a clue on what was going on and people start to flee the area in different directions" Ali added.

According to the eyewitnesses, angered by the police actions, some started to chant slogans leading to riots.

"Angry protesters afterwards started to throw stones on government buildings including at a national museum on Meskel Square smashing windows and inflicting other property damages" Ali said.

As thousands of worshipers scramble to flee the scene in confusion, children were separated from their parents.

"Distraught mothers were seen desperately looking for their lost children, some were in tears" Ali said.

The East African has learnt that, Harun Media, a local Islamic Affairs news out let used its Facebook page to reconnect lost children with their families.

It is not yet clear what prompted the police to fire gunshots and teargas during a prominent religious celebrations.

But Addis Ababa police later issued a brief statement saying "a riot" had been caused by "few individuals" and led to property damage, but order had now been restored.

Police further called on the Muslim community to remain calm.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties from today's confrontation.

But police further added that it would inform the public on the causes of today's incident and other related issues.

This the first time for such incident to occur during Idd ul Fitr prayers gathering in the Ethiopian capital.

However, religious releated tensions have been high in the horn of Africa's nation after last Tuesday's attack on Muslim worshippers which left 21 people dead and over 150 injured.

The Amhara Regional government on Saturday imposed curfew in the historic tourist destination city of Gondar as security struggles to quell the violence which was spreading to neighboring states.

The East African has learnt that the number of suspects arrested in connection with last Tuesday's religious violence has risen to 373.

Clashes were also reported between some members of an disclosed armed group and the Ethiopian National defense forces which were deployed to the city to take control of the violence which was spreading to other towns in the Amhara region.

As a result, two members of the Ethiopian National defense forces were reportedly killed.