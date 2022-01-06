Ethiopia lifts 5-month suspension of aid group's operations

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict gather to receive aid. Ethiopia has lifted a five-month-long suspension of operations against the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). PHOTO | AFP

By  ANTONY KITIMO

What you need to know:

  • The Authority for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) ordered the suspension at the end of July, citing the advocacy of NRC on humanitarian needs and access in the country, and a number of administrative issues relating to the organisation’s work.

Ethiopia has lifted a five-month-long suspension of operations against the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

