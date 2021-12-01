Ethiopia PM Abiy defends declares ‘victory’ over TPLF

Women stand next to a banner depicting Ethiopia's Primer Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally organised by Addis Ababa officials on November 27, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  DAVID MAYEN

What you need to know:

  • But even as Abiy declared victory, TPLF said his government was “dying”. Getachew Reda, TPLF’s spokesman, accused the national forces of bombing a crucial hydroelectric dam on the Tekeze river, plunging Tigray’s capital Mekele into darkness as the dam is the main supplier of electricity.
  • His move to join the fighting and rally young people to defend their country had prompted a US-led international call for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and an immediate ceasefire.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday December 1 defended his frontline actions and declared ‘victory’ over the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

