Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks to people after swearing in for a new five-year term at Meskel square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 04, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital.
The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government.

