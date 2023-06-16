Ethiopia's Tigray arrests 185 suspects over aid diversion scheme 

A probe committee tasked to investigate the diversion of humanitarian food in Ethiopia's Tigray region has publicised its preliminary findings.

Eritrean forces, Federal and regional government officials were involved in a humanitarian aid theft, according to the probe findings.

General Fiseha Kidane, coordinator of the Tigray investigation committee and regional head of peace and security said Ethiopian federal government entities and Eritrean forces had the major roles in the food aid diversion.

He said "Tigray regional authorities, IDP camp coordinators and aid workers were also involved" in the wide-scale humanitarian supplies diversion which led international relief organizations to suspend aid supplies in the Tigray region.

The UN World Food Programme and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) paused food distribution last month in Tigray after significant amounts of aid meant for the needy was stolen.

The two agencies then suspended food aid distributions across all of Ethiopia last week after identifying "a country-wide diversion scheme primarily targeting donor-funded food commodities."

The massive diversion scheme "appears to be orchestrated" by federal and regional government entities, "with military units across the country benefiting from humanitarian assistance", the memo, prepared by the Humanitarian and Resilience Donor Group (HRDG), to which USAID is a part, reportedly said.

Ethiopia's army has denied its forces were involved in the aid diversion.

The Tigray region investigative committee preliminary findings confirmed the theft of more than 860kg of wheat and 215,000 litres of food oil.

Regional authorities have arrested 185 suspects involved in the scheme and seven have so far been brought before court.

Regional authorities are calling on WFP and USAID to resume the food aid distributions arguing the suspension will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn Tigray region where hundreds of thousands rely on food aid to survive.

Ethiopian and Eritrean governments are yet to comment over the allegations.

Eritrean forces who fought alongside Ethiopia's army in the Tigray conflict, have not completely withdrew from parts of Tigray territories.