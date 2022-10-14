Ethiopia warns Ireland over 'hostile' stance

The Ethiopian goverment has issued an ultimatum to Ireland over its stance on the nation's near two-year conflict, accusing it of hostility in international forums and warning about future diplomatic ties.

"Ireland has been barbing and undermining Ethiopia incessantly in its real earnest for the last 2yrs," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein said on Twitter.

"(The government's) plea made for the umpteenth time has been rebuffed & unheeded. Hence obliged to send an official ultimatum this week for Irish government," he added late Thursday, without further detail.

Redwan described the relationship between the two countries as "at its nadir".

It was not immediately clear what sparked the anger against Ireland, which currently holds a seat on the 15-member UN Security Council.

The Irish embassy did not respond immediately to AFP's request for comment.

In November last year, Ethiopia ordered the expulsion of four of Ireland's six diplomats in Addis Ababa.

The Irish foreign ministry said at the time the Ethiopian authorities had indicated the decision "was due to the positions Ireland has articulated internationally... on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia".

The expulsion occurred three weeks after Ireland joined a UN Security Council call for a ceasefire in the war in northern Ethiopia and for dialogue between the warring sides.

In a statement carried by Fana Broadcasting Corporate, the foreign ministry urged Dublin "to refrain from further hostility against Ethiopia".

It complained that instead of supporting government efforts to end the conflict between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and introduce political and economic reforms, "Ireland has continued attacking Ethiopia using its membership in the UN Security Council, the European Union, and elsewhere".

It said Ireland "appears to be intent on emboldening the TPLF and calling for coercive actions against Ethiopia using its membership in the UNSC," also charging that Dublin was standing in the way of Addis Ababa's efforts to normalise ties with the EU.

"As a measure of last resort, we can find an opportunity to deliberate whether there is a mutual will to pursue our diplomatic ties," the ministry warned.

Relations between Addis Ababa and Brussels have soured over the conflict, which erupted in November 2020 and has since killed untold numbers of people and triggered a major humanitarian crisis.