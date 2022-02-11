EU chief unveils 150-bn-euro investment plan for Africa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Chips Act at EU headquarters in Brussels on February 8, 2022. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The scheme is the first regional plan of the European Union's Global Gateway -- an investment blueprint that seeks to mobilise up to 300 billion euros ($340 billion) for public and private infrastructure around the world by 2027. 

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday unveiled plans to muster investment of more than 150 billion euros for Africa, proclaiming Europe to be the continent's biggest and "most reliable" partner.

