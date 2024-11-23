EU recalls envoy from Niger after junta accuses it of mismanaging aid

The European Union will recall its ambassador from Niger after the country's ruling military questioned an EU delegation's management of humanitarian aid meant for flood victims, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday.

Niger's junta issued a statement on Friday accusing the EU ambassador in the West African country of dividing a 1.3 million euro fund to assist flood victims between several international NGOs in an non-transparent manner, and without collaborating with the authorities.

It ordered an audit into the fund's management as a result.

"The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities," the EEAS said in a statement.

"Consequently, the EU has decided to recall its ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels."