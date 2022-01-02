Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town

Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three sections, including the original and oldest building that was completed in 1884.

A major fire broke out in the South African parliament building in Cape Town on Sunday, said AFP reporters at the scene.

