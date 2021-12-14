French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali's Timbuktu

The French army base at Timbuktu will be handed over to Malian forces. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed Ibrahim, the former president of the Timbuktu regional council, also described the day as "joyful" and "beautiful". 
  • But now French troops are leaving their base in Timbuktu, raising questions about the future of jihadist activity as militants put down roots in the countryside. 

French troops were preparing to leave the Malian city of Timbuktu on Tuesday, in a symbolic departure more than eight years after Paris first intervened in the conflict-torn Sahel state.

