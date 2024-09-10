Abduba Dida: From Kenya presidential candidate to US convict

Mohamed Abduba Dida, the former teacher who twice ran for President in Kenya and finished ahead of some established politicians, is serving a seven-year sentence in a US prison for stalking and threats.

Dida is detained at the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Illinois, where he has been held since November 18, 2022 after being found guilty of stalking and intimidating an unidentified individual in the Midwestern US state.

While the Nation was yet to confirm the identity of Dida’s victim by the time of going to press, information in the Big Muddy Correctional Center indicates that the former presidential candidate was found guilty on two separate charges.

The offences were committed in Mclean County, in Illinois.

In the first charge, Dida was found guilty of one count of stalking and transmitting threats to his victim. For this, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

In the second charge, Dida was found guilty of one count of aggravated stalking and violation of a restraining order which barred him from approaching or talking to his victim.

For this charge, Dida was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He was jailed in July, 2021 but the sentence stretched under unclear circumstances.

Dida is tentatively to walk out of prison on April 3, 2029.