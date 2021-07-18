Fuel truck blast kills 13 in Kenya

By RUSHDIE OUDIA More by this Author

Thirteen people have died after a fuel tanker from which they were siphoning petrol exploded at Malanga, along the Kisumu-Busia highway, Siaya County in Kenya. The tanker had been involved in an accident.

Another 11 people are nursing injuries at the Yala Sub-County Hospital in Gem.

Confirming the incident on Sunday morning, Gem OCPD Mosero Chacha said the residents took advantage of the absence of police officers to siphon petrol from the truck before it exploded.



More to follow...



