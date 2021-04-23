Funeral of Chad president Deby under way

By AFP More by this Author

The funeral of Chadian president Idriss Deby Itno, who the authorities say died this week after fighting rebels, began in the capital Ndjamena on April 23.

Chadian soldiers stand to attention as the funeral cortege drives past during the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

His coffin, draped in the national flag and surrounded by troops from the elite Presidential Guard, was driven on the back of a pickup truck to the Place de la Nation square for ceremonies attended by foreign leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chadian soldiers carry the coffin of the late Chadian president Idriss Deby during the state funeral in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

France, G5 Sahel 'support' Chad's transition'

France and its allies fighting a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel on Friday backed moves to install slain Chad president Idriss Deby Itno's son as head of a transitional military government, the French presidency said.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) flanked by the son of the late Chadian president Idriss Deby, Mahamat Idriss Deby (L) arrives to attend the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger jointly met with General Mahamat Idriss Deby before the funeral of his father, a presidential official said.

Chadian soldiers stand to attention as the funeral cortege drives past during the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

The leaders expressed a "unity of views," saying they "stood by Chad and expressed their joint support for the process of civilian-military transition, for the stability of the region", the source said.

This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows satellite imagery of the Presidential complex and elements of the Chadian Army (tanks and security vehicles) positioned around key buildings and roads in Ndjamena, Chad on April 21, 2021, revealing the heightened state of alert in the city after President Idriss Deby was killed fighting rebels north of the capital. PHOTO/AFP

Chadian soldiers stand guard on Place de la Nation square during the state funeral for the late Chadian president Idriss Deby in N'Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Mourners gathered during the State funeral of the late slain Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, in N’Djamena on April 23, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

