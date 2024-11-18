Gabon votes yes to new constitution, says interior minister

Gabonese voters approved a new constitution by a landslide 91.8%, the interior minister said on Sunday, after a referendum that the junta in power promised would be a steppingstone to democratic rule.

Speaking on state television, Minister Hermann Immongault said turnout was an estimated 53.5%.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, who is interim president, has touted Saturday's vote as a sign of the government's commitment to a democratic transition, tentatively scheduled for summer 2025.

Military officers seized power in a coup in August last year. The Gabonese largely welcomed the ouster of President Ali Bongo. His family's poor management of the central African country's oil wealth had led to a stagnant economy and a third of the population living in poverty.

The proposed new constitution introduces a two-term limit on the presidency, each lasting seven years. It removes the position of prime minister and recognises French as Gabon's working language.