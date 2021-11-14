Gaddafi's son to run for Libya presidency

A handout picture released by the the Libyan High National Commission Facebook Page on November 14, 2021, shows Seif al-Islam Gaddafi (L), son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, registering to run in the country's December presidential polls, in Libya's southern city of Sebha. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, with a first round on December 24, is the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to draw a line under years of violence since the revolt that toppled Gaddafi in 2011.
  • In July, Seif al-Islam, 49, emerged from years in the shadows and told The New York Times he was planning a political comeback.

Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, registered Sunday to run in December presidential polls seen as crucial to helping the country turn a page on a decade of conflict.
