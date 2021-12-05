Gambia incumbent Barrow leads in partial presidential results

Incumbent president and candidate of the National People’s Party (NPP) for the presidential elections Adama Barrow. PHOTO/COURTESY

  • Gambians were waiting Sunday to find out the winner of the first presidential election in the tiny West African nation since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

The Gambia's incumbent president Adama Barrow appeared on course for re-election Sunday, as partial results from most districts placed him in the lead after Saturday's crucial polls for the young democracy.

