Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a speech on Sunday evening, the strongman said the retirements will come into force on Monday and "must in no way be considered as a punishment".

Guinea's Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in the West African nation in September, has announced that he is placing nearly 1,000 soldiers into retirement.

