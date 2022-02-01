Gunfire near govt headquarters in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. PHOTO/COURTESY/FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Troops had been offering bribes to other soldiers "in order to subvert the established constitutional order," armed forces head General Biague Na Ntam said on October 14.

Sustained gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the seat of government in Bissau, the capital of the small coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau, AFP reporters said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.