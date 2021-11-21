Gunmen kidnap five Chinese mine workers in DR Congo

DR Congo is faced with several armed terror groups like the M23 rebels. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Colonel David Epanga, head of the armed forces in Fizi, said one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the attack.

Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-plagued east on Sunday, military sources said. 

