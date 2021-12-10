Gunmen kill at least nine in Nigeria mosque attack

Local hunters known as Vigilantes armed with locally made guns support the Nigerian army fighting with Boko Haram militants. PHOTO/COURTESY/GETTY IMAGES 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gangs in the area, who are not known to be ideologically driven, have become more violent in recent months.

Gunmen have attacked a mosque in central Nigeria's state of Niger, killing nine people, police said Friday while residents gave a higher death toll of 16. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.