Help Kenya stop rigging attempts, Ruto tells US leaders

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi meeting Nebraska Governor Pete Richetts (right). Ruto is appealing to the global community to intervene ahead of the August elections to stop attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Continuing with his stinging attack on the government, Ruto said there is also a feeling that Kenya’s economy has been captured and “carteled”, brokered and has become exclusionist.

Kenya's Deputy President, Mr William Ruto, has appealed to the global community to intervene ahead of the country's August general election, to stop attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

