How Raila’s supporters failed him at his polling station

Old Kibra Primary School, the polling centre where Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga cast his ballot, recorded a 56.5 percent turnout during the Tuesday vote.

Of the 7,071 registered voters in 11 streams, only 4,000 showed up to cast their ballots.

This is despite Mr Odinga’s rallying call for his supporters to come out en masse and vote for him.

The polling centre has 12 streams and by press time, data from one stream was still pending.

On Tuesday, the former Prime Minister showed up at the voting centre flanked by hundreds of supporters who even went ahead to display their marked index fingers.

In contrast, Kosachei, the polling centre where his closest rival William Ruto voted had a 77.5 percent voter turnout.

That is not all. The Deputy President put on a brave fight at the Old Kibra Primary School polling centre.

In fact, the DP beat Mr Odinga in Stream 1, garnering 174 against Mr Odinga's 158.

Of the 4,000 total votes cast, Mr Odinga garnered 2,420 representing 60.5 percent of the votes against DP Ruto’s 1,525 (38.12 percent). George Wajackoyah garnered 13 votes and David Mwaure 4.

Of the 1,184 votes cast in Kosachei, DP Ruto managed 918 votes (77.5 percent) against Raila’s 26 votes (2 percent). Mr Mwaure garnered 2 votes and Mr Wajackoyah 0.

Mudavadi fails to deliver 90 percent vote to Ruto in own polling station

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi delivered 76 percent of the vote to Deputy President William Ruto in his polling station.

Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto garnered 276 votes in Mululu Primary School where the ANC leader cast his ballot on August 9.

Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga came in second with 82 votes while David Mwaure got one vote at the same polling station.

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah did not get any vote.

Turnout at the polling station stood at 64 percent.

DP Ruto wins in Martha Karua's polling station

Deputy President William Ruto pulled an upset in Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua's own polling station by through a clear win, with Karua only delivering less than a third of the votes.

Results from form 34A posted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that at the Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency where she voted, DP Ruto garnered 911 votes against Mr Odinga's 311 votes.

Uhuru fails to give Raila win in own polling station

Deputy President William Ruto garnered more than double the votes that were cast in favour of his closest rival Raila Odinga at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s polling station -- Mutomo Primary school in Gatundu South.

A total of 983 ballots were cast in favour of Ruto while Odinga got 464 votes.

The polling station has a total of 2,164 registered voters and only 1,460 turned up to vote.

Three of the votes cast were rejected.

Agano presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure garnered four votes at the polling station and his Roots party counterpart George Wajackoya garnered nine.