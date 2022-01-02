Huge fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament

A general view of a building on fire at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022. A major fire broke out in the South African parliament building in Cape Town on January 2, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No casualties had been reported and the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

A massive fire in South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town caused the roof of the old National Assembly building to collapse on Sunday as the blaze continued to rage after eight hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.