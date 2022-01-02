Huge fire completely destroys South Africa's national assembly

Firefighters are seen on a ladder of a fire engine as smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A team of firefighters who were first to arrive at the scene battled the flames for several hours before being forced to retreat and call for reinforcements.

A massive fire in South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town has completely destroyed the National Assembly where parliamentarians sit, a spokesman said on Sunday as the blaze continued to rage.

