Hundreds protest against Tunisia constitution ahead of vote

Hundreds of people protested Saturday in Tunis against a draft constitution put forward by President Kais Saied, demanding his resignation two days before Tunisia votes on the disputed charter.

The referendum will take place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament in a decisive blow against the country's often chaotic young democracy.

"Get out", the demonstrators yelled as they waved Tunisia's red-and-white flag at a gathering on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital.

"The people want the fall of Kais Saied; the people want the fall of the constitution," chanted those who rallied in response to a call by the National Salvation Front (FSN) opposition alliance.

Among the demonstrators, who numbered fewer than 1,000, were elected officials of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the political rivals of Saied.

Tunisia is preparing to vote Monday on a draft constitution that would enshrine the vast powers that Saied has exercised since he sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25 last year.

His move was seen as a decisive blow against the crisis-ridden political system in Tunisia, and his rivals allege his constitution aims to restore an autocracy.

"A year has passed and Saied has failed to manage the country and present a clear vision," Imed Khemiri, spokesman for Ennahdha, told the crowd.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, a veteran opposition figure, also addressed the gathering that was closely monitored by police.

"Saied will get a good slap on Monday because the people will show him they're not interested," he said.